One killed after overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was killed after an overnight shooting in north Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Gillmore Drive at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday on an unknown report after a 911 call of a woman screaming. When officers were on the way, they received several calls of shots fired.

Once on the scene, police found a man in the yard who had apparently been shot. Paramedics tried to save the victim. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police of a potential vehicle involved in the incident and a possible gunman. Officers found the vehicle near the scene and arrested a man after a short chase.

Police are still gathering evidence at this time. If you have any additional information, call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.