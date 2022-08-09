One juvenile dead, another arrested after shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One juvenile is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive in southeast Fort Wayne at 5:54 p.m. on reports of a shooting and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Another juvenile was found a short time later away from the home and was arrested. They are preliminarily charged with reckless homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.