UPDATED: One juvenile dead, another arrested after shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One juvenile is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive in southeast Fort Wayne at 5:54 p.m. on reports of a shooting and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The victim was later identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Ray Dee One, 10 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to a gunshot to the head, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Another juvenile was found a short time later away from the home and was arrested. They are preliminarily charged with reckless homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.