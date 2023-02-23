One juvenile dead after shooting near McMillen Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a juvenile was found dead Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. to 4500 block of McMillen Park Drive regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a male juvenile in a yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The initial investigation indicates that an altercation took place nearby that resulted in an exchange of gunfire. The victim then fled and succumbed to his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department, Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 Tips app.