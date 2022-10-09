One injured in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting overnight Sunday.

Police were patrolling the area of Hanna Street and Hayden Street at 3:24 a.m. when they heard several gunshots nearby. Dispatch received a report on a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments in the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard just east of downtown. Police arrived and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartments.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, and was downgraded after arrival to life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting happened in the parking lot.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

The shooting remains under investigation.