UPDATED: One injured in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting overnight Sunday.

Police were patrolling the area of Hanna Street and Hayden Street at 3:24 a.m. when they heard several gunshots nearby. Dispatch received a report on a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments in the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard just east of downtown. Police arrived and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartments.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, and was downgraded after arrival to life-threatening.

Officers later received information that the shooter was possibly in the apartment complex.

Police believe the shooting happened in the parking lot. Officers made multiple attempts to talk to the people living in the suspected apartments, but were unable to do so. The Emergency Service Team, Crisis Response Team and the Air Support Unit were called to the scene to assist. No suspect was located after two apartments were searched.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.

The shooting remains under investigation.