One injured in officer-involved shooting

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the area of South Hanna Street and East Maple Grove Avenue at 12:28 a.m. on a report of shots fired. While en route, police say they heard a substantial amount of gun fire.

Once officers arrived, the gun fire continued between two groups. Police say one officer was confronted by a suspect with a gun. That officer fired and the suspect suffered minor injuries from a gunshot wound. The officer was not hurt.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he will remain until he is medically cleared. He will then be interviewed by police. Preliminary charges are pending.

The incident is still under investigation.

