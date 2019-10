KOSCUISKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One man was injured in a rollover crash in Koscuisko County Tuesday morning.

Koscuisko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to CR 850 E north of Adams Road near Ridinger Lake just after 9 a.m. on a report of a single vehicle crash. Deputies say a 1997 Jeep Cherokee was overturned on the road.

The 19-year-old driver from Pierceton was ejected from the Jeep and suffered a head injury. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. No further details were released.