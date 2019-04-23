One injured in DeKalb County crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Butler man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that brought down a utility pole Monday night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the 45-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet truck south in the 2700 block of County Road 59 at about 10:34pm Monday night when the vehicle ran off the road and hit the embankment.

The vehicle rolled and hit a utility pole, where it came to rest right side up. The vehicle was totaled, while the driver suffered lacerations to his hands and head.