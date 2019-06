FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are hurt after a shooting in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Oliver Street, off of Senate Ave, around 4:10 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report there are two victims. One of them is listed in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

No further details have been released.