One in serious condition after Wednesday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in serious condition, and one person is in custody, after a shooting on Plaza Drive in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 officers were called to the 5400 block of Plaza Drive on reports of gunshots at about 6pm, and while they found shell casings on the street, they couldn’t find a victim. He showed up a short time later at an area hospital.

Police have searched a nearby home they believe is connected to the shooting and have arrested one person, although the suspect’s information has not yet been released.