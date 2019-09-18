One in serious condition after morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Wednesday morning home invasion shooting that left one person in serious condition.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Reed Street just before 8 a.m. They say a homeowner was shot during a home invasion and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. During their investigation, police learned the homeowner may have shot the suspect or suspects before they fled.

Police say a person arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later with serious injuries. Officers believe the incidents may be related, but cannot confirm it at this time.

If you have any information, please call 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.