One in life-threatening condition after early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is fighting for his life after an early-morning shooting today in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne police were called to the Villa Capri apartments on Fox Point Trail at 3:20am on reports of a man inside a parked vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators are canvassing the area searching for any witnesses or video surveillance to piece together what happened. There is currently no suspect information to release, and police say they currently don’t know what led to the shooting.

Police are urging anyone who might have information to call 260-427-1222.