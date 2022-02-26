One in custody after Saturday night standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in custody after a standoff on the city’s near south side Saturday night.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the 2300 block of Gay Street—near the Renaissance Pointe YMCA—at 7:50 p.m after a 911 hang-up at a home there.

Once officers arrived, they found Kiaundray Rogers, 39. He was facing charges of felony domestic battery-prior conviction against the same victim, felony domestic battery in the presence of a child, misdemeanor invasion of privacy and misdemeanor domestic battery stemming from an incident earlier in the evening.

Rogers then retreated into a home and refused to leave or cooperate with officers. Police also say Rogers was armed, so the emergency services team and the crisis response team were brought to the scene.

Negotiators were able to communicate with Rogers, who eventually surrendered without incident at 9:45 p.m. He was then taken to the Allen County Jail.

No further details were released.