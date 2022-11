FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in critical condition following a morning house fire according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home in the 3600 block of Holton Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Crews say nine people were able to escape the fire without injury. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.