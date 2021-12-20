One in critical condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a single vehicle crash Monday morning that left one person in critical condition.

Police were called to the 1200 block of St. Joe River Drive at 10:13 a.m. Officers say a preliminary report reveals that an Oldsmobile Cutlass was going west on St. Joe River Dr. when the car went off the road and ran into a tree.

A man was the only person the car and was taken to a nearby hospital.

It is unknown what caused the crash. St. Joe River Dr. was closed for about an hour while police processed the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.