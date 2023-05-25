One firefighter dies, another injured after crash east of Muncie

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A single vehicle crash left a volunteer firefighter dead and another injured in Randolph County.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that 29-year-old Kyle T. Osgood, assistant chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 19-year-old Zachary Lee suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The crash happened early Thursday morning when the two firefighters were responding to a barn fire in rural Randolph County. Osgood was driving the tanker truck that rolled over while approaching an S-curve on County Road 1000 West, near County Road 400N, causing the truck to come to a rest on both firefighters.

Farmland is about 15 miles east of Muncie.