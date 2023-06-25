One dead, two injured in Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died and two people were injured in a Sunday morning shooting in southeast Fort Wayne.

Just before 5 a.m., a Fort Wayne Police Department officer heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the area from where the shots were heard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and discovered an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot would.

An adult female and an adult male were later located in the 2000 block of Greentree Court, near Hanna Street and East Wallace Street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to a local hospital, with the adult female pronounced deceased by ER staff. The two males were determined to have life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the P3 Tips app.