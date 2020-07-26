One dead, two injured in early Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead, and two others were injured during a large party early Sunday morning.

Around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Lewis Street on reports of a man that was shot in the leg. Once officers arrived, they found three victims. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the homicide victim will be released by the Allen County Coroner after the family has been notified.

Detectives are currently asking anyone that was present during the shooting to please contact Homicide Detectives with any information they may have on the shooting.

Also, if anyone has any surveillance camera footage or information that may help the investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or the FWPD Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.