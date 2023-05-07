One dead, two injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County resulted in the death of the Edgerton, Ohio driver.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m, officers were called to the 7300 block of CR 28. They located two female passengers who were able to exit the vehicle before it then caught on fire. The male driver was located deceased in the vehicle.

The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on CR 28 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle hit a bump in the road, causing the driver to then lose control and overcorrect before running into a ditch and flipping several times.

The vehicle came to a rest on the driver side, with 27-year-old Logan Riehle pinned.

Both passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Speed and a controlled substance are considered contributing factors to the crash.