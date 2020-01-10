One dead, two hurt in I-69 crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead and two women are injured after a one-vehicle crash on I-69 in Fort Wayne last night.

Police were called at about 7:45pm on numerous reports of a vehicle that had hit the center median and landed on its top just north of the I-469 interchange on the north side of town.

Rescuers had to free the passengers that were trapped inside the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Both women were taken to a nearby hospital; one of them was described as having life-threatening injuries, while the other’s injuries were not as severe.

Police say the vehicle had been going westbound on I-469 and lost control after getting onto the I-69 Northbound ramp, leaving the ramp, overturning, and sliding across three lanes of the Interstate before hitting the center median.

Northbound I-69 was closed at the ramp going to I-469 East while police cleared the scene.