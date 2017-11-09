Two dead, one critical after early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early this morning in southern Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 200 block of Sherwood Terrace, just east of South Calhoun Street, at about 4:05am after someone discovered three people lying on the ground in front of a house, all of which were suffering from gunshot wounds.

A release from the FWPD says that by the time police arrived, they found one woman dead and two other women in critical condition. One of the women died at a local hospital.

Sherwood Terrace is closed from Lafayette to Clinton Streets while the investigation is underway.