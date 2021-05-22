UPDATED: One dead, three injured in overnight shooting

UPDATE: The Fort Wayne Police Department has released more information on the shooting at the Villages of Hanna apartments this morning.

One adult female was killed, one adult female has life-threatening injuries, and two adult females have injuries and are in good condition.

20-year-old Jamarion Thomas also sustained injuries in the shooting and is in good condition. However, he has been charged with Aggravated Battery Causing Death due to his role in the shooting.

No further information has been released and the investigation is still active.

Earlier:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead and three others were injured during a shooting on the south side of Fort Wayne early Saturday morning.

It started around 12:41 a.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to many reports of gunshots fired around the rear parking lot of the Villages of Hanna.

Gunfire was still occurring when officers arrived at the scene. They tried locating the source of the gunfire and were not able to locate any suspects. While looking around the apartment buildings, officers found four injured victims in different apartments.

One person was later pronounced dead at the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries and two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say that it looks like there was some kind of disturbance between multiple shooters in the parking lot. They say it appears all of the victims were in their apartments when they were struck by stray bullets during the disturbance.

FWPD officials say they are currently unaware of a motive. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.