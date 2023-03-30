One dead, three in critical condition after Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died and three others were left in critical condition after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Steuben County.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of SR 327 and CR 250 S in rural Salem Township. They located four crash victims inside a Ford SUV who appeared to be trapped.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2016 International semi tractor pulling a box trailer was southbound on SR 327, while a 2008 Ford Escape driven by 18-year-old rural Fremont man was traveling westbound on CR 250 S. Officials say it appears that the Escape failed to yield the right of way and traveled directly into the path of the semi.

The three passengers in the Ford Escape were identified as an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, both from rural Fremont, and a 16-year-old from rural LaGrange, who died at the scene.

The other three in the Ford Escape were flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.