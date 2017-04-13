One dead after shooting at Ramada Inn, person of interest detained

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and another is being questioned after shots were fired Wednesday night at the Ramada Inn (formerly known as Hotel Fort Wayne) located at 305 Washington Center Road.

Just after 11:00 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the hotel. Once there they learned that shots were fired inside room 117. They also located a man inside the room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

John Chambers, spokesperson for the Fort Wayne Police Department, tells WOWO News officers have taken in one person of interest for questioning. Detectives are also speaking with possible witnesses.

Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation and the Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death along with the victim’s identity.