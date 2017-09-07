One dead in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight.

Police were called to a home at Oliver and Colerick Streets just past midnight and found a man inside a house, in critical condition, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers applied first aid but he died at the scene.

The only info they were able to get from neighbors is that gunshots were heard and then two men were seen running from the scene. They couldn’t provide a description of either man to police.

A woman inside the house was unharmed, and police aren’t yet sure if the shooting happened inside or outside of the home.