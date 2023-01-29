One dead, one injured in Saturday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after a shooting on the northwest side of Fort Wayne that left one person dead and one injured.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Dartford Court on Saturday just after 11 a.m. and located a deceased female and an injured male in the residence. Both the male and female were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

While processing the scene, investigators found a weapon. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death after an autopsy and notification of the family.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.