One Dead – one injured in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the southeast side that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Police were called at about 12:30 AM to the intersection of Paulding Road and Winter Street on reports of two people armed with guns.

Responding officers found a man down in the parking lot of the Lebamoff’s Cap-n-Cork, suffering from gunshot wounds. Additional officers responding were flagged down by residents in the 1600 block of Paulding Road.

Upon entry to a home there, officers found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The case remains under investigation.