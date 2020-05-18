One dead, one injured in LaGrange County crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola woman died and her daughter was injured in a crash Sunday morning on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.
The Indiana State Police were called on a crash report at 8:05 a.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.
Troopers found a vehicle that had rolled onto the passenger side in the median. Both women were found trapped in the vehicle and unresponsive.
Theresa Devos, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Troopers say the vehicle was going west on the toll road when it hydroplaned on the wet road and then veered into a guardrail. The vehicle spun and then rolled over before coming to a stop in the median.
The crash is still under investigation.