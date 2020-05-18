One dead, one injured in LaGrange County crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola woman died and her daughter was injured in a crash Sunday morning on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.

The Indiana State Police were called on a crash report at 8:05 a.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Troopers found a vehicle that had rolled onto the passenger side in the median. Both women were found trapped in the vehicle and unresponsive.