One dead, one hurt in Defiance County crash

SHERWOOD, Ohio (WOWO): The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Thursday night crash in Sherwood left a man dead and a woman in the hospital.

According to police, the crash happened on State Route 18 just west of US 127 at around 10:30pm Thursday when a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Jorge Cesares of Mark Center crossed the center line and hit a car driven by a 42-year-old Fostoria woman head-on.

Cesares died at a nearby hospital, while the woman was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Her condition was not released.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.