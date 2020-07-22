One dead, one critical after a Tuesday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and a woman is critcally injured following a shooting in the 2500 block of Lillie Street near Pontiac on the city’s South Side

Police were called just after 8-PM to several reports of shots fired at a residence. Officers found a man on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds – he was declared dead at the scene. A woman was found inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds – she was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

No names have been released and police are still searching for a motive and suspect information.

Preliminary information is that the victims were a couple – the investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives or crime stoppers.