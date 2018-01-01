One dead after Monday morning stabbing in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death inside a Huntington County home, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Canfield Street around 5:09 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man unconscious inside the home and suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A suspect has been detained by police, but there is no further information available at this time.