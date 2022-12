ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Man dies in semi-tractor and vehicle crash at US 30 and Webster Rd in New Haven on Wednesday.

Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, New Jersey.

His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

This incident is still under investigation.