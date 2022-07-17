One dead in single vehicle Williams County crash

Jefferson Township, Ohio (WOWO): A Defiance man died in a single vehicle crash in Williams County Saturday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 at 6:05 p.m.

Officials say Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango south on US Route 20 Alternate when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a pole. Gurwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.