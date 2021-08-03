One Dead In Putnam County Crash Monday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO): One person is dead in a single vehicle crash Monday in Putnam County.

Shortly before 1 P.M. Monday, 69-year-old Bonnie Luke of Mendon, Ohio was traveling on State Route 694 near Cloverdale where she veered off the right side of the roadway and then off the left side of the roadway where her vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole. Luke suffered non-life threatening injuries, as well as 69-year-old, Michael Luke also of Mendon who was a passenger of the front of the vehicle. Meanwhile, 49-year old Dawn Luke of Van Wert was ejected from the back passenger seat of the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries from the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Further investigation findings are still pending.