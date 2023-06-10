One dead in I-69 semi crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Westland, Michigan man died in a semi crash on I-69 Friday afternoon in Grant County.

Indiana State Police troopers, Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gas City Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on I-69 southbound near the 263 mile marker at 4:18 p.m.

Indiana State Police officials say Taulant Qose, 45, was driving a 2018 VOLVO semi truck south on the interstate when he rear-ended a 1996 Peterbilt semi truck for an unknown reason.

Qose was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other semi truck was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.