One dead in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Huntington.

It started around 3:15 P.M. when a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Etna Avenue and Charles Street in Huntington.

Tyler D. Graves, 38 of Huntington, was heading north-eastbound on Etna Avenue when he went into the south-westbound lane on a 2000 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and struck the front driver’s side of a Pathfinder Services bus.

The crash caused Graves to be ejected from the motorcycle. Passers-by stopped and began to give Graves CPR. Life-saving measures were taken over by Parkview Huntington Hospital EMS and Huntington Fire Department first responders with no success.

The bus passengers were all moved to a different bus.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and the manner of death was accidental.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office, the Huntington City Police Department, Huntington County F.A.C.T., the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, The Huntington County Fire Department, and the Parkview Huntington Hospital EMS all assisted in the crash.