One dead in Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, 46, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.

The coroner says that Carson left the road for an unknown reason while entering a curve before striking a tree with the right front of the truck. The pickup then continued until it came to a stop with the tree inside the vehicle.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.