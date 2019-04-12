One dead in Friday morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after an early morning fire just south of Fort Wayne.

Fire and rescue crews were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Muldoon Road early this morning.

Flames could be seen coming from the home from a fair distance. Firefighters searched the home while dealing with the blaze, and ended up finding a body in the home’s crawlspace, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The victim’s identity was not released, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.