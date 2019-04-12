One dead in Friday morning house fire

By
Darrin Wright
-
("Afraid of a little forest fire?" by Staci Lichterman, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after an early morning fire just south of Fort Wayne.

Fire and rescue crews were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Muldoon Road early this morning.

Flames could be seen coming from the home from a fair distance. Firefighters searched the home while dealing with the blaze, and ended up finding a body in the home’s crawlspace, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The victim’s identity was not released, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here