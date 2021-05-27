One dead in Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a Wednesday evening house fire in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to a home at 907 East Paulding Road at about 5:20 pm on reports of smoke coming from the house’s second-floor window.

Firefighters made their way inside the building and found the victim, who had died before crews had arrived.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, which did a considerable amount of damage before it was declared under control about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived.