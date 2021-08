DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): One man is dead after an overnight Defiance County crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers were called to Watson Road near Karnes Road at 1:31 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Jed Cooper, 59 of Defiance, was going east on Watson Road in his pickup truck when he drove off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.