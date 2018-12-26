One dead in Christmas night crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): One person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened a few minutes before midnight last night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on County Road 144 just east of Township Road 83 in Paulding County.

A 2013 Ford sedan was westbound on County Road 144 when it hit the rear of a farm tractor, which was also westbound, and slid off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the car was trapped inside and had to be extricated by emergency crews. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

A front seat passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two rear seat passengers were taken to an area hospital. The man driving the farming equipment was not injured.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation. The names of the victims were not released.