FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night.

Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m.

Nickell’s cause of death was due to multiple blunt forces injuries, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.