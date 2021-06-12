One dead, five critically injured in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person died and five others suffered critical injuries in a Saturday morning crash at the intersection of E. State Blvd. And Reed Road.

Police were called at approximately 9:30 a.m. on a report of a crash involving two SUVs. Officers were also told that there may be victims trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to pull the victims from the vehicles. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say one SUV was going north on Reed Rd. when it failed to yield at a stop light and struck the other SUV that was going West on E. State Blvd. That SUV flipped several times before coming to a stop upside down in a yard.

Police believe speed may be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash also closed the intersection of State and Reed for an investigation, but it is now open.