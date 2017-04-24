One dead after double shooting Monday morning

By Kayla Blakeslee -
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and another is in critical condition after shots were fired early Monday morning.

Officers were called just after 1:00 a.m., to the 4900 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive near Bowser Avenue on a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police tell WOWO News, the men were sitting inside a car parked in a driveway when gunfire erupted from outside. It is unknown what led to the gunfire, or if the victims were the intended targets.

A K9 track was attempted, but did not locate anything of interest and police have not been able to locate any witnesses. Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.

