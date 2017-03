HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a barn in Huntertown.

Officers were called to the crash, located in the 3100 block of McComb Road between Lima and Hand Roads, just after 5:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. Once on the scene, officers learned that a vehicle slammed into a barn.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the driver of the car died due to the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. Meanwhile, officers are still investigating.