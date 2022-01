ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Hicksville, Ohio woman died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Allen County.

Officials were called to the 20800 block of State Road 37 in Harlan at 4:08 p.m.

Jean Lorrain Parrish, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck head on by another vehicle.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says her cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and her manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident is still under investigation.