One dead after Wabash County crash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Lagro man died after a single-vehicle crash in Wabash County early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department were called to a crash at County Road 325 East at Baumbauer Road at 12:22 a.m.

Officials say a preliminary investigation found that Teizo Fox, 41, was driving south on Baumbauer Road, failed to stop at a T intersection stop sign at CR 325 E, crossed Baumbauer and struck a large rock on the south side of the road.

His Kia Soul came to a stop after crashing into the rock. Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.