One dead after Tuesday afternoon house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man died in a Tuesday afternoon fire.

Multiple fire departments were called to the 4300 block of Felger Road. Crews found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Once the fire was under control, Neal Edward Jordan, 73, was found and he was pronounced at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says his cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal burns, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The cause of the fire has not been released. An investigation is still ongoing by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Allen County Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.