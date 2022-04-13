One dead after Steuben County motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fremont man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night near Crooked Lake in Steuben County.

Indiana State Police say Tyler Channing Szapkiw, 28, was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed near the 2200 block of West Orland Road at just before 9:30 p.m. That’s when officials say he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, went off the road and struck a utility pole.

Police say Szapkiw was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was suffering from a serious head injury. Szapkiw was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he later died.

An investigation is ongoing.